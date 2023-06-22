Afropunk Brooklyn's 2023 Lineup Has Jazmine Sullivan, Vince Staples & More

Afropunk has long been Brooklyn’s coolest music festival. After taking a couple years off on account of the pandemic, the long-running event, which centers around alternative Black music and artists, made a triumphant return last September with a massive relaunch lineup. This year, the festival has made a few more changes, namely moving to a new location: Instead of taking place at the grassy grounds of Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park, this year’s event, scheduled for late August, will take over the Greenpoint Terminal Market in Greenpoint.

The 2023 festival will feature another stacked lineup: Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus will headline the festival, and other big names like Vince Staples, Joey Badass, Baby Tate, Tobe Nwigwe, and more have been tapped to play.

In recent years, Afropunk has also expanded into Miami, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and more — but Brooklyn remains its flagship. Read on for everything you need to know about attending Afropunk Brooklyn 2023:

Who is playing Afropunk Brooklyn 2023?

Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus are the two official headliners for Afropunk Brooklyn this year. Here is the full lineup of artists:

Flying Lotus

Jazmine Sullivan

Tobe Nwigwe

Vince Staples

Joey Badass

Baby Tate

Sudan Archives

Durand Bernar

Amindi

Beatnuts

Iniko

Proper

Rahzel

Jack Freeman

Madison McFerrin

Soapbox Presents

Cleo Reed

Akwaeke

Dreamer Isoma

DBN GOGO

When is Afropunk Brooklyn 2023?

This year’s festival will take place over the course of two days in August: August 26-27. It’ll also be held at a new location: at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, 2 Noble St, Brooklyn, NY 11222.

How do I get tickets to Afropunk Brooklyn?

Tickets to the festival are on sale now, with two-day GA passes starting at $150, excluding fees. You can buy them here.