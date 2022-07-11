Since her untimely passing at the age of 27 in 2011, Amy Winehouse has remained on the minds of her millions of fans around the world. Her music and impact are still prevalent today, and now, a new biopic will tell her story.

Variety reports that the biopic will be helmed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also directed 2009’s Nowhere Boy and the first 2015 installment of Fifty Shades of Grey. Information about the film has been sparse so far, or at least kept tightly under wraps. European studio Studiocanal is backing the film, which is apparently a passion project for Taylor-Johnson, who was a close friend of Winehouse’s.

Variety also reports that the project has the support of Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse. Mitch was portrayed negatively in the 2015 Oscar-winning documentary Amy, one of the only other films about Winehouse to date. Mitch also participated in the 2021 BBC documentary Reclaiming Amy, which marked Winehouse’s 10-year death anniversary.

The script was written by Matt Greenhalgh, who has experience writing about troubled musicians — he also penned 2007’s Control about Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, and the aforementioned Nowhere Boy, about John Lennon’s early years. The film is reportedly in early casting stages, which only leaves one question: who should play Winehouse in the story of her life?