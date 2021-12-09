The hottest name in France and Belgium right now is Angèle, the 26-year-old singer and songwriter who rose to fame by covering songs on Instagram, and is now going on tour with Dua Lipa. The Brussels native is a certified superstar (and one of her country’s leading feminist figureheads); you might’ve heard her name in 2020 when she released a joint track with Lipa titled “Fever,” a smoky dark pop song with the sound of water droplets that elicited the same feeling suggested by its title.

Angèle has now released her sophomore full-length album, Nonante-Cinq, or Ninety-Five, an exuberant package of pop that’s vibrant, effortless, and fun; it deserves more ears than that of just the previously two countries. Its lead single, “Bruxelles j’taime” is a wholesome ode to her hometown, but its beat was polished for the club floor, grinding forward as she sweetly sings about loving Brussels. The rest of the album is similarly, immediately catchy — something in that European water that makes you wanna dance.

In a statement released when she surprise-leaked the record a week early on December 3, she said, “They always say that the second album is the hardest. It is a very special experience, sometimes challenging, but overall, it was such an exhilarating process. Bigup to Tristan with whom I made this album. I hope you'll enjoy listening to it as much as I loved creating it.”

Ahead of its release NYLON caught up with Angèle as she took on our NYLON 19 questionnaire. Read on for her answers on everything from astrology, her first concert, her bad habits, and more.

1 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Sagittarius! They are described as super curious, intense, creative, freedom lovers, honest and they love French fries! So yes I do believe I’m a typical sagittarius personality.

2 Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I do believe in ghosts. Recently ,a friend of mine told me that she had seen the architect of my 1960s flat around. Apparently, it’s an old man with a mustache.

3 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) I’d have a matcha latte with oat milk (also a good hangover cure!) and if it’s boozy, I love natural wines.

4 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, Eels (and myself so I can be part of it!)

5 What's the weirdest snack that you make? It might sound super cliché but in Belgium we love fries and waffles. My weirdest but favorite snack is waffle-shaped potato fries: la gaufrite.

6 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I smell my dogs’ ears.

7 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? TikTok is such a rabbit hole.

8 Describe your worst date in three words. Tinder tinder tinder.

9 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Kylie Minogue - “slow.” Sublime.

10 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Diams, a French female rapper. I was with my brother and father and we knew every single lyric! Such a great memory.

11 What was your favorite movie as a kid? Ariel la Petite Sirène! Even if now with hindsight I realize that it is not the best feminist reference…

12 What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Every joke that involves people getting scared, cute puppies or clumsy cats.

13 What's your go-to breakup song? “All By Myself,” of course!

14 What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Julia Roberts’s armpit hairs with her red dress.

15 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? In my opinion everyone should have a notebook and a pen!

16 What is one question you never want to be asked again? The questions we ask women that we wouldn't ask men.

17 What reality show would you most like to appear on? I’m not super into reality shows… sorry sorry!

18 What is your best beauty tip or trick? When applying eyeliner, my beauty trick is to keep your eye open in order to do it right!