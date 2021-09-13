Dua Lipa Taps Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek For New US Tour Dates

If you caught Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054 virtual concert in 2020, you now have the chance to relive it all again IRL this time as the “Levitating” singer is finally embarking on her first U.S. tour for Future Nostalgia in early 2022.

Lipa has announced a new stretch of U.S. tour dates to her Future Nostalgia Tour, which kicks off in the U.K. and Europe in April 2022. Before that, though, the pop star will spend two months hitting arenas in the U.S., starting in Miami, Florida on February 9, 2022. The run of dates will take her up the east coast, through the mid-west and end in Seattle, Washington on March 31.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person,” Lipa said in a press statement. “How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again. When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

The star is also calling on a slew of her superstar friends to join her on tour including Caroline Polachek, Lolo Zouaï, and Megan Thee Stallion, who’s scheduled to open a few shows for Lipa in March 2022.

Lipa released Future Nostalgia in March 2020 at the start of the global pandemic. The Future Nostalgia Tour was originally expected to kick off in May 2020, however it has since been rescheduled numerous times.

Below is everything you need to know about attending the Future Nostalgia Tour in the U.S., from the full tour dates and how to buy tickets — they go on sale soon!

Future Nostalgia Tour Dates

Dua Lipa’s U.S. leg of the Future Nostalgia tour kicks off on February 9, 2022 in Miami, Florida and concludes on March 31, 2022 in Seattle, Washington (she has one more date after that, though it’s in Vancouver, British Columbia).

See the full list of cities she’ll be hitting below.

February 9, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena # !

February 11, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center # !

February 12, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena # !

February 14, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena # !

February 16, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center # !

February 18, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden # !

February 19, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center # !

February 22, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell # !

February 23, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena # !

February 25, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena # !

February 26, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center # !

March 1, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # !

March 2, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena # !

March 4, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center # !

March 5, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center # !

March 8, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center # !

March 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center # !

March 12, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center # !

March 13, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center # !

March 15, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena * #

March 17, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center * #

March 20, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center * #

March 22, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum # !

March 25, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena # !

March 27, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center # !

March 29, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center # !

March 31, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena # !

April 1, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena # !

# Dates featuring Caroline Polachek

! Dates featuring Lolo Zouaï

* Dates featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Who are the Future Nostalgia Tour openers?

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour is shaping up to be a star-powered show all around with a slate of exciting openers joining her on the road.

Avant-pop artist Caroline Polachek and Algerian-French musician Lolo Zouaï will be opening for Lipa on a majority of the dates with Megan Thee Stallion stepping in for three nights in March.

How To Buy Future Nostalgia Tour Tickets

General public tickets go on sale Friday, September 17, 2021 @ 12 p.m. ET, per Ticketmaster.