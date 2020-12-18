Watch Ariana Grande Belt Out "everytime" In New Documentary Clip

Ariana Grande had a busy year, releasing her third No. 1 album in as many years, positions, and now a Netflix documentary for last year's Sweetener tour.

In an exclusive clip from the doc, excuse me, i love you, Grande and her London fans belt out "everytime" from sweetener, allowing fans to relive what was their last concert before quarantine, for some.

“I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but I just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of,” Grande wrote in an announcement post on December 9. "making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am."

Watch the exclusive clip below and tune in for excuse me, i love you on December 21 on Netflix.