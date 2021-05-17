Ariana Grande Reportedly Got Married This Weekend

Ariana Grande is reportedly a married woman.

The 27-year-old singer got married to her fiancé, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 25, over the weekend, TMZ reports. According to “sources with direct knowledge,” the pair tied the knot at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.

There was reportedly no real ceremony and few guests, just Grande and Gomez saying “I do.” The pair started dating in January 2020 and got engaged just before Christmas, and have been spending a lot of time together during the pandemic, if social media is any indication.

According to People, Ari’s rep said, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," a source told People. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told PEOPLE at the time.