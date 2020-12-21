Is there anything more joyful than a holiday engagement? (It's part of the reason I love The Family Stone so much, of course.) Well, Ariana Grande has gifted us all with an early Christmas present in the form of a new engagement with her most recent beau Dalton Gomez. The pop singer shared the exciting announcement on Instagram over the weekend, complete with a carousel of lovey-dovey pictures.

Captioned "forever n then some" in her token capital letter-less script, Grande's announcement was the perfect holiday surprise. The ring is gorgeous (and, without a doubt, very expensive). Not settled with just a diamond, Gomez gifted Grande a ring that featured a huge pear-shaped diamond sitting next to a gorgeous pearl. It looks absolutely gorgeous on Grande's perfectly-manicured fingers. In the photos posted on her Instagram, Grande can be seen extending her hand out to show it off and taking a mirror selfie, with her well-tattooed fingers cheekily covering her face — all the better to show off her latest go-to accessory.

The announcement comes mere weeks after the release of her sixth studio album positions, itself an ode to the horny and apparently very fulfilled sex life of Grande and her latest beau. Gomez, a big-time Los Angeles-based luxury real estate agent, has been publicly tied to Grande since January of this year, though their relationship has been kept much more under-wraps than some of Grande's past partnerships.

Part of this is probably a direct result of Gomez's non-celebrity status. Some of Grande's former flings have included Jai Brooks, an Australian YouTuber; Big Sean, a Roc Nation-signed chart-topping rapper; and Ricky Alvarez, one of her touring backup dancers. Grande also dated Mac Miller (who she collaborated with on her first Billboard hit "The Way") for two years. The rapper's tragic death by drug overdose, which came only several months after their very public breakup, is something Grande still mournfully references in her work.

Of course, as many people know (and have been very quick to point out), Grande has also been engaged before — to The King of Staten Island actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The pair notably met on Saturday Night Live, when Grande appeared on the NBC sketch comedy staple as a host and musical guest in 2016. But they didn't begin dating until a couple years later, in 2018, when the pair had both officially separated from their previous partners (for Grande, Mac Miller; for Davidson, Cazzie David). The pair were virtually inseparable in the weeks after their public debut as a couple, even moving in together and getting engaged only several months later. (Davidson apparently spent $93,000 on the engagement ring.) Unfortunately, the whirlwind romance was over just as quickly as it had begun, with the two calling it quits before 2018 had even come to a close. (For better or for worse — but mostly for worse — their breakup would soon become tabloid fodder for future Saturday Night Live sketches.)

Luckily, Grande's relationship with Gomez seems to be in a much healthier place. Judging by the pictures of the happy couple, Gomez and Grande are in a real state of eternal bliss — and if the future bride's new rock is anything to go by, this engagement (and soon, marriage) is one that will be built to last.

Take a look at Ariana Grande's engagement post below.