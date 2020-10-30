Entertainment
Yuh, yuh.
With her angelic vocals and sky-high ponytail, Ariana Grande is a cornerstone of contemporary pop music. The woman also knows how to crank out an album; repeating the fast-track release of 2019's thank u, next, she's at it again with her sixth studio album, positions. Brush up on your Ariana Grande history with a journey through her most iconic videos. Yuh.
It's a feel-good party for two in the video for Ariana's first major single. She and Mac Miller play besotted lovebirds with ease, and the real-life chemistry the two shared is crystal clear.