Ariana Grande Breaks Down How She Made Her "Stuck With U" Vocals

Ariana Grande knows better than most singers how to make a make a pop hit, and after years of banger after banger, she's letting fans into the more technical side of her song-making process. Grande posted a video explanation of how she went about vocally producing her latest track, the quarantine appropriate "Stuck With U," with Justin Bieber.

"This is one of the favorite parts of what I do is chopping my vocals and being able to record and produce myself," says Grande as she introduces the video, her face obviously covered in a Butterfly AR filter. I thought it would be a cool thing to share because I don't get to talk about this much. To celebrate this being the first official release from my little home studio, I thought it could be cool to show you around and let you know why I put certain parts in."

Grande goes on to explain how she mixed in ad-libs, giggles, and more, and how she goes about picking different vocal takes. It shows an even more hands-on, meticulous side to the singer, especially when she shows how she chopped up her vocals to precisely match Bieber's take for a perfect harmony. Watch Grande break down her "Stuck With U" vocals below.