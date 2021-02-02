Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Deluxe Album Will Contain Four Mystery Tracks

Just in time for a very lonely Valentine's Day, Ariana Grande's R&B-centered — and super horny — sixth studio album positions is getting the deluxe edition treatment. The pop star announced its arrival late Monday night by posting the updated track list which includes four additional unreleased songs tacked on to the original's 14 (five, if you count the already-released Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion-assisted "34+35" remix).

The new track titles are, unfortunately, scratched out for now, but not to worry — fans are already doing their best Ariana squint to try and decipher whether one of the songs says "featuring BTS," or Dua Lipa or both. And while Grande hasn't yet confirmed the exact release date for the drop, she did cryptically caption the announcement with "happy february," so we're assuming the new package of steamy jams will drop sometime this month.

Grande released positions in October after a fairly short rollout led by the album's title track and its very presidential music video. The record spans topics ranging from her apparently very fulfilled sex life to learning to love again, while sonically leaning into Grande's groovier R&B roots. Fans have speculated that several of the album's tracks are about Grande's current beau, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who Grande recently revealed she's now engaged to.

See the new track list below, and take your own stab at deciphering it.