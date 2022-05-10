Lil Nas X, Paramore, SZA & More Will Headline Austin City Limits 2022

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including its music festivals. Austin City Limits has unveiled its lineup for its 2022 festival, featuring eight headliners hailing from every corner of the musical sphere. Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, The Chicks, P!nk, Paramore, Kacey Musgraves, and Lil Nas X are slated to play the fest, which will take over the capital city on October 7-9 and 14-16.

The bill also includes performances from Diplo, Lil Durk, James Blake, Japanese Breakfast, Carly Rae Jepsen — perhaps, we hope, on the heels of a new album? — and many, many others. In total, over 100 artists are set to grace the festival’s stages during the two-weekend event, the festival announced on Tuesday.

Tickets and passes for the event are on sale now. Find everything you need to know about attending ACL 2022, including the dates, location, complete lineup, and ticket information, below.

Austin City Limits 2022 Dates & Location

Austin City Limits 2022 will take place the weekends of October 7-9, and 14-16 at Zilker Park in Austin, TX.

Austin City Limits 2022 Lineup

Austin City Limits will play host to a wide range of musical acts this year, a fact thats no better highlighted than through in its headlining slate.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X are all set to headline the festival. For X, it’ll mark his first festival headlining gig of his career, right as he also prepares to embark on his first-ever tour this fall.

Other notable acts that’ll grace the festival’s stages include Diplo, Lil Durk, James Blake, Jazmine Sullivan, The War On Drugs, Carly Rae Jepsen, Conan Gray, Japanese Breakfast, Yungblud, Lucky Daye, Wet Leg, Spoon, and many others. See the festival’s official lineup poster below.

Austin City Limits

How to buy tickets to Austin City Limits 2022

American Express Card Member Early Access tickets are available for purchase now, while general admission tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 10 at 12 p.m. CT via Front Gate tickets. All three-day general admission passes start at $295.