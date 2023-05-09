Kendrick Lamar, The 1975 & More To Headline Austin City Limits 2023

Last year, Austin City Limits brought out a whopping eight headliners and now they’re beating it; the festival unveiled its 2023 lineup on Tuesday with nine artists slated to headline the marquee fall music event: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, Alanis Morissette, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Hozier, and The 1975 (though they will only play weekend two).

The longstanding Texas event once again takes over Austin’s Zilker Park for two weekends in early October with over 100 musical acts slated to perform throughout the six days. Festival organizers made an effort to compile one of their most global and gender-balanced bills yet with 45% female performers and LGBTQ artists, and multiple Latin stars including Ivan Cornejo, Kevin Kaarl, and more. And true to its name, the festival also includes a spate of homegrown Texas talent including Cigarettes After Sex, The Mars Volta, and Katy Kirby.

Read on for all the details about attending Austin City Limits 2023:

Who is playing ACL Fest 2023?

Nine superstar names headline this year’s festival: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, Alanis Morissette, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Hozier, and The 1975 who’s only playing weekend two.

Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Lil Yachty, Tove Lo, Rina Sawayama, Niall Horan, GloRilla, Ethel Cain, Suki Waterhouse, M83, and 100 more artists will also perform.

See the official lineup below:

ACL Festival

When is ACL Fest 2023?

This year’s festival takes place the weekends of Oct. 6-8 and 13-15 at Zilker Park in Austin, TX.

How do I buy tickets to ACL Fest 2023?

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 9 at 12 p.m. CT on ACL’s website. Three-day GA passes start at $335, with all fees and shipping included in the upfront cost.

How can I stream ACL Fest 2023?

Weekend one will be available to stream on Hulu. The full broadcast lineup and schedule are to be announced later this summer.