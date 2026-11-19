It’s a little too early for us to start drafting our list of the most anticipated albums of 2027, though we are open to any and all nominations. Beabadoobee is the latest artist to enter herself in the running, as the 26-year-old singer just confirmed that her fifth studio album, Bananas 4 Cats, will arrive on Feb. 19.

Given that the announcement comes just two months after the release of her fourth album Pylon, we certainly didn’t expect the indie pop-rocker to be in the 2027 albums conversation. “Came back home from making Pylon and realised the one thing I do know for certain is, that I've always been bananas 4 cats,” Bea wrote on Instagram. “This album was written and made in my house with my friend luca and my 2 cats, 14 silly songs made with lots of love.”

The doodles of bananas and cats that adorn the album’s cover definitely give “silly”, but the album’s lead single “No Punctuation” is just as earnest, heartfelt, and moving as her best works. “I don't wanna go nowhere / 'Cause you're home to me / You are everywhere / All I breathe is you / And I only care about us / Two peas in a pod / That's what we are / It's me and you / It's you and me,” she sings, seemingly to her feline muse.

The album was written and recorded from Bea’s East London living room, so it’s no surprise that the central theme of the album is “home.” And yet, the lyric “Watching afternoons / By my windowpane” still made us choke up a bit.

Bananas 4 Cats is available for presave now.