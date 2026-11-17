It’s been a year full of incredible music, so it’s only fitting that Julien Baker is capping it off with one more track for your best-songs-of-2026-list consideration. On Nov. 17, the alt-rocker returned with “Hound,” marking the first offering from their upcoming album, This World Or The Next.

Following the success of Boygenius, Baker teamed up with longtime friends and former bandmates Matt Gilliam and Calvin Lauber to make a record that harkens back to the early days of their collaborations, long before any of them had a career. Together, they approached the album as a band, “building songs together rather than bringing in musicians to realize an already established vision,” per a press release. The end result sees Baker taking their artistry in a much louder direction, one that draws on the emo, indie rock, and hardcore sounds that shaped their youth.

The sonic switch-up is especially present on “Hound,” with the track beginning with a simple, melancholic melody underscored by an acoustic guitar and Baker’s opening statements: “So I’m a dopamine hound / See how I run, how I howl.” By the second half, the song transitions from an introspective indie rock number to a full-blown headbanger about the transpersonal, ego-destroying nature of love. “Love is the separation between yourself and others finally disintegrating,” Baker declares on the extended earsplitting outro.

This World Or The Next Track List

Hound Middle Children When You’re a Little High in the Basement Fake Drugs Codeine Gossamer Old Shine I Can’t Meet You Where You Are Lathe Dragged to Life

This World Or The Next drops Feb. 12, 2027.