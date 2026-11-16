9 Things That Excited Us On Grammys Morning

Grammy nominations day is here again, and with it comes plenty of surprises, good and bad. Rosalía earning nine nominations following her five wins at the Latin Grammys last week? Good! Madonna missing out on Album of the Year? Bad!

But while lamenting over the heartbreaking snubs (and undeserving noms) of the morning will always be a fundamental part of Grammy nominations day, there’s no need to harp on the negative when there’s so much good news worth celebrating. From first-time nods to record-breaking accolades, we’re highlighting all the nominations that we feel the Recording Academy got right this year — or should we say, the ones that didn’t fill us with an immediate sense of dread at 7:45 a.m.

Beyoncé Makes Grammys History CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images In 2023, Beyoncé cemented herself in the Grammys hall of fame once again as the most decorated artist in the award’s history. Today, she’s done it again as the first artist to earn 100 Grammy nominations. The singer snuck in the Best R&B Solo Performance category with her track “Morning Dew (Donk),” which she released as part of the 20th anniversary rerelease of her sophomore album, B’Day.

Dance Pop Belongs To The Girls Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The category for Best Dance Pop Recording is stacked — and it’s all women. Zara Larsson earned a nom with “Blue Moon” as did Madonna with her work of art “Danceteria,” Raye snuck in with “Life Boat.”, Slayyyter’s “Dance…” rightfully made the cut, and Tinashe clutched her spot with “Too Easy.”

The Tinashe Upliftings Continue Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Speaking of Tinashe: before this morning, Tinashe had eight phenomenal albums and not a Grammy nomination to show for it. Today, she is a two-time Grammy nominated artist, with her nods coming in the Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Recording categories for “Too Easy” and “Melatonin,” respectively. It’s about time.

Olivia Rodrigo, Certified Rock Star Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images Considering she had one of the best albums of 2026, we weren’t exactly surprised to see Olivia Rodrigo dominating the pop and Record/Song/Album of the Year categories. We were, however, surprised to see Rodrigo walk away with two nods in the Rock categories for her Robert Smith duet “What’s Wrong With Me,” one in Best Rock Song and one in Best Rock Performance. Queen sh*t.

Good For Remi Wolf Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Best New Artist category certainly caught us by surprise this morning — shout out to everyone learning about Angine de Poitrine for the first time — but we’ve never been happier to be so wrong in our predictions than when we heard Remi Wolf’s name announced this morning. This nod has been a long-time coming for her, but that’s par for the course for the Grammys.

No Charli xcx Album Left Behind Katie Flores/WWD/Getty Images Charli xcx released two albums within this year’s eligibility period, and both projects earned a nod: Wuthering Heights was recognized in Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media while Music, Fashion, Film got its due in the Best Alternative Music Album.

Underscores Knows Music Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images Though we would’ve loved to see her represented in Best New Artist, we’re stoked to see Underscores walk away with her first-ever nomination for “Music” in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category. 2028, that BNA trophy is hers to lose.