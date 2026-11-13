Rosalía Swept The Latin Grammys With 5 Trophies & 4 Custom Looks

We’re anxiously awaiting the announcement of the 2027 Grammy nominations, but before that, the Spanish-speaking world hosted the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on Nov. 12. Rosalía walked away with enough hardware to keep her toned arms in shape, and she also won the fashion game of the night in four different dresses that honed in on her Lux style with ease.

For the red carpet, Rosalía went totally minimalist — just kidding, could you imagine? Her first look was a bombastic, ballerina-inspired Matierés Fècales gown with a sheer, ruched bodice with tattered cap sleeves and an epic, ocean-wave-like sweeping skirt fit for a winner. Once she got inside, she was up first to perform and changed into a gold-chartreuse Erdem gown with a black tulle overlay, embracing the dark, romantic, and Gothic style she’s been wearing during the entire Lux era. Her medley of “La Rumba del Perdón”, “La Perla,” and “Dios Es Un Stalker” set the tone for her night to come, which involved even more gold than her dancers’ haloes.

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Rosí changed yet again after her performance into a sheer white-lace Vivienne Westwood gown with a plunging neckline and scarf worn across her neck; it was the perfectly angelic look to accept the Latin Grammys for Song of the Year for “La Perla” and Album of the Year for Lux. She was visibly emotional on stage, thanking Colombian legend Juanes who presented her with the latter for being there since the beginning of her career and went on to say: “I think it’s really important to speak your truth and that everyone else can share their truth. This album has been mine.”

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Finally, to appear in the winners’ press room, Rosalía slipped into a custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson bias-cut black dress with a knot at the front and even more lace detailing (noticing a theme?) to pose with her five Latin Grammys. Before the official awards ceremony even began, she picked up three trophies: Best Pop Song for “La Perla,” Best Alternative Music Album for Lux, and Best Short Form Video for “Sauvignon Blanc.” This was a historical night for the Spanish singer, who won Album of the Year for the third time (previously winning for El Mal Querer and Motomami), making her the first female solo artist to do so. Let this be a lesson to all those who think they might be too weird or out-there: Those that take the risks, whether in custom couture or with unusual musical choices, will walk away winners every time.