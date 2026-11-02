Gracie Abrams Makes The Most Of Chanel’s New York Collection On SNL

Halloween in New York is a beast unto itself. Those brave enough to hit the streets are welcomed with costumes from all corners of the Internet, and all levels of scariness. In the Saturday Night Live studio, though, it was an all-girls affair, with Inde Navarrette hosting and Gracie Abrams performing. Abrams dressed up in the highest fashion she could find while paying homage to the best city in the world.

Abrams is famously a Chanel girl through and through, so when she stepped out earlier in the week to do promo for her musical-guest spot on SNL, I was delighted to see her dressed as Lady Liberty wearing a Chanel knit skirt made out of knit skyscrapers featured on the Métiers d’Art 2026 runway shown in Dec. 2025, worn with a tattered vintage “I ❤️ NY” shirt. It was campy, well-styled, and glamorous, which carried on to her other promotional looks. She was a cutesy devil and a superhero in a cape for other promotional spots, and wore Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2027 hi-def, colorful collection for both.

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I was already well-fed enough by these runway-ready takes on Halloween, but she had so much more in store for the main event. To perform “Hit the Wall,” Abrams appeared as an angel of our dreams in the finale look from Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel New York runway, styled with realistic cherubic wings and a smattering of Chanel High Jewelry. Once she stepped out for her second performance — the live debut of “Here You Come, There You Go” off her upcoming deluxe album — it was clear what she was up to. She channeled the legendary Halloween scene from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, referencing both Romeo and Juliet, and her Romeo look was also a bit of Blazy’s Chanel, this time a chinoiserie-inspired button-down shirt borrowed from the Resort 2027 collection mixed with vintage armor pieces. Her and stylist Spencer Singer hit the nail on the head, combining runway and vintage with time-honored references that still feel fresh for one of the biggest stages any musician can play.

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If you thought they were done, Abrams and Singer still had a few tricks up their sleeves — and one more Chanel moment to carry us home on cloud nine. For the final cast goodbye, Abrams was chose another Chanel Metiers d’Art moment, channeling an uptown lady-who-lunches in a sparkling skirt suit adorned with photos of dogs. She topped it with cutesy Dalmatian ears and simple Halloween-style dog makeup. For her final trick of the night, Abrams transformed into a lady of the night in a vampiric vintage white dress, Morticia Addams wig, and lots and lots of (fake) blood.

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In a sea of celebrity Halloween costumes, Abrams stands out a nose (pun intended) ahead of the rest because of her commitment to bringing the runway into new contexts. Her and stylist Singer have collaborated throughout almost her entire career, and Singer has been able to capture the youthful, recklessly romantic, and slightly dangerous vision of Abrams’ album Daughter From Hell with fashion that combines old, new, and the future with ease. Being the best-dressed girl in New York on Halloween and nailing your two songs on SNL? Not a bad way to roll into November, Ms. Abrams.