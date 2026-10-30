What Gabbriette, Lily Allen & More Dressed Up As For Halloween 2026

Do you feel that wind against your cheek and see those leaves crunching under your fresh new pair of leather boots? It’s spooky season, babes. Halloween 2026 falls neatly on a Saturday, which may lead one to think that the festivities could be contained to a single weekend. You’d be dead wrong, though: Halloween is not just a day anymore, it’s a multiday (and sometimes week-long) affair with endless costumes from every corner of the Internet and real life. There are niche pop stars to dress up as, memes to embody, and frights to share as the weather drops and the creepiness settles in.

The best celebrity costumes of the year are split right down the middle between hitting on classics — Gabbriette’s Dorothy is surprisingly wholesome and cute, given that she is essentially Elvira on a day-to-day basis — and leaning into online memes. While the actual day hasn’t happened yet, the online world will take any excuse to get dressed up. We are trying our best to feature only those costumes that actually made it out into the world (if you didn’t go outside in it, is it even a costume?), but some are just too good not to include. Keep scrolling to see how your favorite artist’s favorite artist transformed for the spookiest, campiest holiday of the year.

Benito Skinner & Owen Thiele As Zara Larsson & PinkPantheress

Quen Blackwell & Gabbriette As Scary Movie 3

Gabbriette Backgrid As Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

Lily Allen Instagram/@lilyallen As the Ticketmaster seat map

Quen Blackwell Backgrid