What Bella, Tate & All the Angels Wore To The Victoria’s Secret Afterparties

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is done and dusted, and we’re still reeling from the red carpet and performances. There was Katseye in Pink, Kylie Jenner in the $50 million Fantasy Bra, Bella Hadid opening the show, and our favorite Angels old and new. But every good Angel (and Angeleno) knows the best part of the night comes in the wee hours of the evening (and early hours of the morning) at the afterparties.

It was a great weekend to be out in Los Angeles; the Academy Gala was on Saturday, and if you didn’t secure a ticket to the Victoria’s Secret show, there were two nights of Charli xcx at the Forum and a two-night epic takeover of the Hollywood Bowl from Miley. In short: The girls were out. We spotted our favorites slipping in and out of West Hollywood locales on Sunday evening in some seriously party-ready frocks; almost everyone went the minidress route, including Tate McRae in scintellating cheetah and Quen Blackwell in a seductive plunging black mini. See what else our go-to party girls wore for the Sunday-night festivities below.

Alix Earle Backgrid

Amelia Gray & Nicolai Marciano Backgrid

Irina Shayk Backgrid

Vittoria Ceretti Backgrid

Tate McRae Backgrid

Lara, Daniela & Yoonchae of Katseye Backgrid

Bella Hadid Backgrid

Alex Consani Backgrid

Stassie Karanikolaou Backgrid