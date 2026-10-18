Katseye On Being Victoria’s Secret Performers, Their LA Faves & Erewhon Orders — EXCLUSIVE

Katseye can’t stop making history. The Grammy-nominated girl group drew record crowds at Gov Ball and Lollapalooza this year, landed at the top of the Billboard 200 with their EP Wild — the highest debut for a girl group in 18 years — and now, they’re bringing the heat to the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It’s a dream come true for the girls, as they exclusively tell NYLON: “We’ve all grown up watching these fashion shows, so being able to be a part of it and perform today… we are just so excited,” member Megan Skiendiel says. “We want to do the best because this means so much to us.”

As members of Gen Alpha, the quartet — rounded out by Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, and Yoonchae Jeung — were raised on the shows. They cite early performances by TWICE, Rihanna, and Justin Timberlake as their favorites, and they’re ready to leave their stamp as part of 2026’s all-female lineup including Megan Moroney, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tate McRae. Katseye will take to the stage during the PINK section of the show, which celebrates the neon, streetwear-inspired clothes and lingerie that have made endless teenage girls’ sartorial dreams come true. It’s right at home with Katseye’s maximalist, attention-getting fashion they’ve shown throughout the year on stage at the Grammys and to sold-out audiences across the country.

Rahul Bhatt

Before they take to the stage, Katseye dialed in from the glam room at the show in Los Angeles to talk about their favorite memories of past Victoria’s Secret shows, their LA routines, Erewhon orders, and more.

How are you feeling before the show? How’s the day been so far?

Megan: We are so beyond excited. We’ve all grown up watching these fashion shows, so being able to be a part of it and perform today… we are so excited. Today we came a little bit earlier and perfected our performance for an hour at six in the morning because we’re so excited to get on the stage. We want to do the best because this means so much to us. We got up super early, practiced our performance, and got straight into glam. We’re finishing those touchups and getting ready.

The show is in Los Angeles this year. What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re in the city?

Megan: My favorite thing to do while in LA is shop and hang out with my friends. I’ve been living here for a while, but since we’re constantly traveling, whenever I’m in LA, I need to surround myself with my friends before I have to leave again.

Yoonchae: I love driving in LA, going to the beach and sitting in the car, listening to music.

Daniela: For me, it’s definitely driving in my car with the top down because obviously the weather is perfect 24/7. I love to eat breakfast burritos, so my favorite thing is to order a good breakfast burrito every single morning and enjoy the sun. I love tanning, sitting outside, and every now and then I love to go to the beach. I don’t have much time to, but whenever I do, it’s always good for my soul to go to the ocean.

Lara: Hands down, going to Malibu because I live not too far from Malibu, so I honestly go there all the time to journal and sit alone. Sometimes, I go to Erewhon and have a picnic with myself, which is really fun. I also love to eat here, there’s really good food in LA. I love to cook. The few times we are home in the year, I cook everything because my favorite thing is to eat.

What are your go-to Erewhon orders?

Lara: I can’t eat their hot food anymore because I’m allergic to avocados and they cook with a lot of avocado oil, so that’s very unfortunate. I get this white bean tomato salad thing they have, the turmeric chicken tenders, coconut water, and a charcuterie board. They have such nice little boxes of cheese, jam, and crackers. And obviously the kale chips, my favorite.

Megan: I love the miracle noodles, like the garlic ones. I love the salmon they have. The broccolini is really good, and mac and cheese. What else? The brown rice bowl, and when it was available, the Gabriela smoothie. But I usually get coconut water now.

Daniela: My favorite thing from there is the mac and cheese. I think it’s the old school one that I like. You can actually still order the Gabriela smoothie if you ask for the specifics, I think. If you get lucky, you can still get it. I love the peanut butter cookie. It’s probably my favorite cookie in the entire world.

Yoonchae: I love getting that plate of chicken, buffalo cauliflower, and mac and cheese.

Do you each have a favorite memory from a past Victoria’s Secret show?

Daniela: Oh my God, I have one. When Justin Timberlake performed, that is one of the most iconic ones I can remember. It was such an amazing show and an amazing time back then.

Megan: One of my favorite moments is when Barbara Palvin was walking down the runway and her husband, Dylan, was clapping. His reaction in the audience was so sweet.

Lara: When Rihanna performed, of course, and then when Neelam [Kaur Gill], the Indian model, walked. I remember feeling so represented by her and seeing her on the VS runway because I obviously grew up watching the show and it’s our Super Bowl. It’s really the girls’ Super Bowl. Seeing an Indian girl walk the runway was so magical to me. She looked so beautiful.

Yoonchae: For me, last year when Twice performed. They were so pretty. I was searching up and looking for their performance videos.

If you were Victoria’s Secret Angels, who would you want to perform while you walk the runway?

Lara: I have to say Rihanna again. That’d be so iconic. Or Beyoncé.

Megan: Justin Bieber.

Yoonchae: Ariana Grande and Rihanna!

Daniela: Oh my gosh, that’s such a hard one. Probably Ariana Granda, that would be so cute. And Justin Bieber!