Backstage At Gov Ball With Katseye, Jennie, Geese & More

New York City is experiencing generational levels of good energy these days, so much so that not even a little rain over Gov Ball weekend could kill the vibe.

Our faves including Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Jennie, and Katseye all helped usher in the official kick-off to NYC festival season over the weekend, and naturally, we were there for it all. Backstage, Del Water Gap showed off his seasonably-inappropriate suit with a cheeky ‘fit check, Ravyn Lenae touched grass, and Japanese Breakfast posed with the best accessory of the weekend: her baby bump. By the end of the three-day bender, our shoes were soaked, our ears were ringing, and our music-loving hearts were full.

Ahead, relive the soggy-yet-special weekend with NYLON’s exclusive photos from the festival.

A$AP Rocky

Audrey Hobert 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Del Water Gap

Slayyyter 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Mariah The Scientist

Japanese Breakfast 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Wisp

Geese 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Wet Leg

Ravyn Lenae 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Katseye

Katseye

Dominic Fike

Fcukers 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Holly Humberstone

Jennie 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

King Princess