Soundcheck
Katseye Turns It Up A Notch
Things are about to go from hot to crazy.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 11 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Animal” by Katseye
This feels like a return to form for Katseye: no gimmicks, no rage bait, just a straightforward, solid pop song.
“Camera” by Charli xcx
There’s no shortage of Soundcheck-worthy songs on Music, Fashion, Film, but none of them have a music video starring Vincent Cassel. Whether she continues down the path of pop stardom or makes the pivot into a full-blown movie star still remains to be seen, but if she chooses the latter, this feels like a nice passing of the baton.
“Less Than A Lover” by Jennie
Team NYLON has been bemoaning the lack of a true song of the summer for a while now, but maybe the vibe for SOTS 2026 is less weddings, funerals, graduations, and more convertible hood down, road tripping to the beach, air surfing out the window.
“Ain’t In LA” by Adéla
This is by far Adéla’s most Miley Cyrus Bangerz-esque song yet, which is probably (exactly) what the Disney Channel devotee was going for. Brava, prima.
“Hurt” by 2hollis
If this is hurt, then why does it sound so good?
“Reach Out” by Victoria Monét
Deserves a spot on this list for the music video alone. The gang vocals on the chorus are quite literally music to my ears.
“The Light In The Painting” by Lizzy McAlpine
Imagine my surprise when I discovered Lizzy McAlpine isn’t a Cancer, because this song is for real lovers. “Sink my nails into your skin / What a bеautiful way to finally feel something” — that’s a mfing bar.
“Remedied” by FLO
Delivering on the mission statement of Therapy At The Club, the FLO girls are ditching their tear-soaked beds for the sweat-filled euphoria of the dance floor. If you’re not overheating by the end of the track, you better run that sh*t back.
“Don’t Touch” by Love Spells
Love Spells’ breezy falsetto will never fail to amaze me. Already enchanting on its own, his voice shines even brighter over this groovy country-meets-bedroom-pop beat.
“Bone Collector” by Willow
Shout out to Shereé Whitfield.