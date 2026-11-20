They say lightning rarely strikes twice, but when two highly specific sartorial moments happen in one week, it gives us that same feeling (minus the, you know, literal electricity). When Whitney Peak stepped out on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping New York red carpet in a Robert Wun couture gown seemingly held in motion by a bird, we were impressed. Rosalía said “hold my birdcage” and one-upped the actor with a bird headpiece at Los 40 Music Awards in Barcelona that has us feeling feathery.

Peak’s press-tour style for the most outlandish, maximalist movie of the season has been relatively low-key in comparison to her costars, who are opting for dramatics on top of dramatics. As a longtime Chanel girl, she’s worn couture pieces, ready-to-wear slip dresses, and other no-nonsense outfits as the hype built around the latest installment in The Hunger Games franchise. She went for it, though, with the cobalt-blue Robert Wun creation with a bird attached at the shoulder, meant to look like it’s sweeping the dress off her shoulder. It’s a level of drama we can get behind because of its pitch-perfect execution. She left off the headpiece, though — but now we think we know why.

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A few days after Peak peaked in Robert Wun, Rosalía made her way to Barcelona for Los 40 Music Awards, where she was nominated seven times over for LUX and the singles that already earned her some Latin Grammys. Her all-white fashion streak continued, and she looked positively holy in a Robert Wun pleated halter-neck gown. The best part? Her halo-dyed head had a new friend in the form of a dove headpiece from the same runway look that Peak chose.

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It’s a big month for Wun, who also dressed Elle Fanning for The Hunger Games press tour; his no-holds-barred take on couture involves whimsy, camp, and impeccable detailing. Doves are a sign of purity, and align aesthetically with Rosalía’s religious, monastic LUX; Peak’s character in her film is named Lenore Dove Baird, so paying tribute with a literal dove makes sense. Above all, the kismet of these two women — both alike in stylistic dignity in my eyes — landing on the same avian cotuure is not a coincidence but a sign that everyone should consider more birds in fashion for 2027.