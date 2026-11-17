There is so much flotsam in the fashion ether that it’s hard to discern what will be a trend and what even counts as a trend anymore. It’s telling, then, that in the high-fashion echo chamber, a very specific and very expensive silk fur-trimmed coat with floral embroidery has risen the ranks as a must-have for any trend-conscious woman in 2026. It started with a runway look from Conner Ives in 2025 (and then in 2026), was quickly adopted by insiders, then celebrities, and now, it has landed on the red carpet thanks to Jennifer Lawrence. The trend cycle is off to the races — or is it already over?

Ives’ Fall/Winter 2026 runway was a viral sensation for its graphic T-shirt that read “Bring back shame.” It kicked off debates about the truth of the statement, but it also led other eyes to the rest of the collection which had the lived-in feel of an early 2010s party girl, with jeans paired with extravagant toppers and strappy upcycled party dresses worn with nothing but a great heel. The coat that took off was his fur-trimmed demicouture silk coat with delicate chinoiserie-inspired embroidery in a scintillating butter yellow. It was the second runway he’d shown a coat like this; Lawrence actually owns the first iteration from Fall/Winter 2025 (which is custom-made and retails for about $9,500). It’s attacked social-media feeds, kicked off trend discourse, inspired dupes, and become a highly searched and coveted item.

Conner Ives Fall/Winter 2026 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Bieber Instagram/@haileybieber Kendall Jenner Backgrid Taylor Russell Instagram/@tayrussell Sienna Miller Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

The latest iteration is a Dior Pre-Fall 2026 coat that Lawrence selected for the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which featured extravagant floral detailing, a sumptuous fur collar, and a train worthy of a red carpet. It was styled brilliantly with Gianvito Rossi heels, dangling Fred Leighton earrings, and a teeny-tiny watch. We’ve now reached a saturation point that suggests the trend will be all be ubiquitous by the end of the month, but is it worth buying into? One of the progenitors of the trend, as ever, was an Olsen twin. Mary-Kate wore a Balmain Fall/Winter 2000 coat to the 2013 Met Gala; the photo has also been making the rounds around my feeds to suggest the trend has longer roots than we anticipated. I’m sure Olsen was on a mood-board somewhere in the recent past for Ives; her ethos aligns with his brand and the twins remain a North Star for 21st-century style. The nonchalance of her outfit betrays the couture-level quality, which is what people are trying to recreate by wearing the new iterations.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mary-Kate Olsen in Balmain at the 2013 Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

But, as CNN senior style reporter Rachel Tashjian Wise joked on X, the coat already has new cultural and societal implications, and she points out its trickle-down effect: “This coat is intriguing bc it’s perhaps the first time in years we’ve seen a trend work the old fashioned way: a high-end designer runway item (Conner Ives) worn a year ago by fashion insiders, not influencers (Moonves, Lynette, Olympia) now moving mainstream with dupes/vintage.” In the incredibly fast-paced moment we live in, where Ives’ runway feels like several years ago instead of the nine months it actually was, the trend cycle is transmogrifying into an Ouroboros and biting itself at the butt by the time the coat is actually available for purchase. Those insiders Tashijan mentioned who wore the coat months ago are probably already over it, ready to offload their purchases on TheRealReal.

So do you buy into a trend because everyone is doing it, or because all the high-street retailers are making it affordable, or because you genuinely like the garment? It’s hard to parse through the reasons why people choose a piece, but in the age of constant surveillance, one-upping, and laying claim to starting a trend (or being early), the trend cycle is shorter and more competitive than ever. One thing I can say, though, is that Lawrence was the best-dressed woman at the premiere, and that should count for something, trendy coat be damned.