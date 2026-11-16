Phoebe Bridgers Had A Lacy Weekend

It’s a beautiful morning to be a Phoebe Bridgers fan. The Lost Weekend singer picked up seven nominations for the 2027 Grammys, including an Album of the Year nod for her third studio album. This comes off the heels of a packed weekend where Bridgers performed late in the night on SNL and flew straight to Los Angeles to put on her actress hat and attend the Governors Awards. How does she do it all? Covered in lace, apparently.

For her second solo appearance on SNL, Bridgers performed “Bobby” and “Still Standing” in two of the same dress. The first, for “Bobby,” was all black lace featuring a delicately pleated skirt, long sleeves, and a choker. Then she switched into the exact same dress but in white for “Still Standing,” and we thought that was all — but she had a trick up her sleeve. Right before the end of the song, an ultraviolet light was switched on, revealing ultraviolet-painted skull makeup and providing the most haunted moment on SNL all season.

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Both dresses were designed by Alessandro Michele at Valentino, who is no stranger to lace and also no stranger to dressing the rock and pop stars of our time. After leaving us spooked, Bridgers hopped on a plane to Los Angeles for the 17th Governors Awards, where she joined Primetime costar Skylar Gisondo and director Lance Oppenheim for the unofficial start of awards season.

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She chose a vintage Alexander McQueen lace top with the teeniest clasp at her sternum, paired with a maxi tiered lace skirt. Both pieces were from the Spring/Summer 1999 runway collection “No. 13” — you know the one, where Shalom Harlow took to the center of the room and was spray-painted by robot arms — styled by Jared Ellner (who she recently started working with) and sourced by Raffe Vintage. Bridgers is no stranger to the romantic, Gothic, and unconventional designs of McQueen; she wore a custom McQueen dress to the Venice Film Festival a few months ago. What is new is the singer-to-actor pipeline, but if this weekend is any indication, she’s more than able to do it all. Here’s hoping she wears more lace to pick up some hardware at the 2027 Grammys.