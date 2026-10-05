Phoebe Bridgers, Doechii & More To Headline Primavera Sound 2027

Festival season 2026 got the unforgettably raucous (and muddy) send off it deserved with Austin City Limits this past weekend, but instead of living in the past, we’re already looking ahead to the future. Primavera Sound announced its lineup for the 2027 installment of the Barcelona-based festival on Oct. 5, and let’s just say the performers are extremely NYLON-coded.

In honor of its 25th year, Primavera Sound 2027 will feature 151 artists (“unequivocally led by female artists,” per a press release) across the three main festival days on June 3-5, plus a free opening day on June 2 and the closing party on June 6. To commemorate the occasion, the festival has called in the help of 15 (!) of your favorite headliners: Doechii, Phoebe Bridgers, Fontaines D.C., Hayley Williams, FKA twigs,Turnstile, Massive Attack, The Chemical Brothers, Robyn, Bad Gyal, Lola Young, Adéla, Caroline Polachek, Prospa, and Skrillex b2b Ninajirachi.

In between headliners, you can also catch a slew of internationally-renowned superstars, including Tinashe, Kim Petras, Underscores, Shygirl, Sophia Stel, Pavement, Esdeekid, Bleachers, JT, Arca, MUNA, Julien Baker, Wallows, Dinosaurs Jr., Chrvches, Akriila, Weyes Blood, DIIV, Ear, Kelsey Lu, and Alemeda — and that’s not even half of the lineup.

Registration for general full festival tickets is open now until Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m. CEST via the Primavera Sound website. Registered users will then receive an email with instructions on how to access the fan sale on Oct. 8 at 11.00 CEST; the Fan Sale will run for 24 hours or until tickets sell out.

General ticket sales will open on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. CEST on Fever.