There’s still six days to go until we’re all taking tryptophan-induced naps at Grandma’s, but as far as the pop girls are concerned, the Christmas season is already in full swing. And while Olivia Rodrigo seems to be having the time of her life cutting down trees and getting drunk with Cynthia Nixon, the rest of the girls are having a much more melancholy holiday.

Phoebe Bridgers added to her ever-growing Christmas catalogue this week with “Anything,” a glittering folk cover of Adrianne Lenker’s 2020 track. If you haven’t heard the song before, it’s exactly what you’d expect from both the Big Thief frontwoman and Bridgers herself: Bleeding with raw vulnerability, the song sees Lenker combining her most precious and painful Christmas moments into one giant wistful and nostalgic lyrical tapestry. It gets its cheerfulness not through triumphant horns and big-band orchestral moments, but through Lenker’s ability to find joy in the tough times. And though the faint sound of jingle bells in the background gives way to the Christmas-y nature of the song, the cover art featuring Bridgers’ signature ghost drawing riding an Amtrak train certainly leaves some room for seasonal ambiguity.

Also out this week is “All I Think About On Christmas,” Chloe x Halle’s first official release as a duo since 2021. A downtempo R&B slow jam, the song leans even further into the nostalgia of the season as the sisters reminisce about romances of Christmas’ past. “So on the night before Christmas, I think about the time / I remember how you kissed me right in front of the fire / And time just runs away, the years, they never stay / But the night before Christmas, mm / All I think about is us,” the Baileys sing on the chorus. It’s a much more lyrically obvious holiday song than “Anything,” but without any of the typical holiday production.

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t also highlight Marika Hackman’s latest release, “Driving Under Stars (Piano Version),” in this very useful roundup of sad Christmas songs. Originally released in 2016, Hackman turns her decade-old ode to holiday travel into a contemplative, Joni Mitchell “River”-esque piano ballad laden with sorrow and bittersweetness. Unlike the other songs, “Driving Under Stars” is written in the present day, yet Hackman’s emotionally potent vocal performance makes the new version still feel just as sentimental as Bridgers’ and Chloe x Halle’s latest holiday attempts.

The debate around when you can start listening to Christmas music is one we’re not going to have an answer to in this lifetime (or at least, not while Mariah Carey is still making her “It’s time!” videos), but that’s fine with us, because songs this good should be enjoyed all year long, anyway.