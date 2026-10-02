Fontaines D.C. Are Taking ‘Dopamine Chamber’ On The Road

If your 2027 plans don’t involve seeing Fontaines D.C. on tour, do not hit our lines.

The Irish rock band finally announced its North American tour on Oct. 2, just two weeks before the group is scheduled to release their fifth studio album Dopamine Chamber. The 19-show run kicks off on April 23 in Boston, followed by a string of concerts in Philadelphia, Chicago, Vancouver, and Seattle before closing out the first leg in Seattle on May 12. The tour will then pick back up in the fall, with even more shows in Toronto, Nashville, Atlanta, and Queens, New York and a final stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The first leg of the tour will feature support from Westside Cowboy, and Iceage is set to open for the second half.

Get Your Tickets

Artist presale begins on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., followed by a general sale on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. Registration for artist presale is open now.

Find Your Date

Friday, April 23 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA

Saturday, April 24 — Skyline Stage at the Mann — Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, April 27 — Fox Theatre — Detroit, MI

Wednesday, April 28 — The Salt Shed — Chicago, IL

Friday, April 30 — Landmark Credit Union Live — Milwaukee, WI

Saturday, May 1 — The Armory — Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, May 5 — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — Vancouver, BC

Saturday, May 8 — WAMU Theater — Seattle, WA

Tuesday, May 11 — Channel 24 — Sacramento, CA

Wednesday, May 12 — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — San Francisco, CA

Friday, Sept. 24 — KEMBA! Live Outdoor — Columbus, OH

Sunday, Sept. 26 — Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON

Tuesday, Sept. 28 — Forest Hills Stadium — Queens, NY

Thursday, Sept. 30 — Merriweather Post Pavilion — Columbia, MD

Tuesday, Oct. 5 — The Pinnacle — Nashville, TN

Thursday, Oct. 7 — Hellbender — Asheville, NC

Friday, Oct. 8 — Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park — Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO

Friday, Oct. 15 — Kia Forum — Inglewood, CA

Dopamine Chamber drops Oct. 16.