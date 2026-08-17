Fontaines D.C.’s New Era Starts Tomorrow

Everywhere you look, the signs of the final days of summer are rearing their ugly little heads: sub-80-degree temperatures, shorter days, infinite OOO emails, the list goes on. These indicators are far more bitter than sweet, but one sign that we do condone is the recent influx of fall album announcements. In the past few weeks, Troye Sivan, Rachel Chinouriri, and Lizzy McAlpline have each come out of the woodwork with news about their latest projects — all autumnal releases, mind you — and it looks like we’re in for a Fontaines D.C. fall, too.

If you didn’t notice, the Dublin-based band has been hinting at a comeback for the last few days, sharing cryptic photos and teasers over on Instagram. Today, the group confirmed their return is imminent, and shared that their new single “Marianne” arrives tomorrow at 9 a.m. BST. Fans can hear a preview of the song in the IG post below, in which lead singer Grian Chatten can be heard singing, “This year, you should come and stay here / You can follow my lead / I can help you disappear / Cinematic feeling / Understand, this is your life / You could go on dreaming / You could go under the knife / Marianne.”

The clip marks the first taste of the band’s upcoming album Dopamine Chamber — a fitting title for a band called Fontaines D.C. The record doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but if we had to guess, the album will be here before winter has us all in her vicious clutches.