Troye Sivan is ready to make a very convincing case for himself. Today, the pop star announced his fourth studio album, She’s the Best, and the title is only half the story. Its album artwork is doing the rest of the talking, featuring model Anna Bloda topless in glitter pasties, smoking a cigarette on an Astoria street corner. The cover was photographed by Jan Luca Hellwich and co-creative directed by Imogene Strauss, the visionary behind era-defining work for artists like Charli XCX and Clairo, alongside GvS Studio.

Arriving Oct. 9, the album follows 2023’s Something to Give Each Other and comes fresh off his SWEAT-soaked era with Charli XCX. In 2024, he hit the road with the pop provocateur on the North American SWEAT tour in promotion of her album BRAT, also under the creative direction of Strauss.

Though we are nearly two months out from release, his new era kicks off tonight. The album’s title track, “She’s the Best,” drops at midnight, giving us our first glimpse of Sivan’s next record. Just exactly who is the best? And even more, how? Oh, we’re sat.