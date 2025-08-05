Hayley Williams Performs Her Own Song At Karaoke

Paramore has rocked arenas across the world, but these days, Hayley Williams is more concerned with karaoke bars than world tours. After surprise-dropping 17 new singles last week, Williams just released the music video for “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party,” in which the singer pays homage to her hometown Nashville.

In the visuals, which were filmed on what looks like a 2000s camcorder, Williams runs through a house with her dog before taking to the backseat of a vintage car, the Music City skyline in the background. “I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar / No use shootin' for the moon, no use chasing waterfalls,” she sings. She dances on the edge of Cumberland River while a mysterious figure in a white suit sits nearby, reminding herself it “Can only go up from here / Can only go up from here.”

At night, she takes her bright yellow hair and jeans-with-flats ensemble to Broadway where she winds up in a dive bar playing darts by herself as she declares, “I'm the biggest star at this bachelorette party bar / No use shootin' for the moon, no use chasing waterfalls.” Despite being able to see the pitfalls in her city, Williams hasn’t given up on Nashville just yet — she leaves a message on a door covered in Sharpie graffiti that reads, “I still believe in Nashville,” signing her name with a sad face.

Now performing karaoke for a near-empty tavern, Williams sings, “I'll be the biggest star at this f*cking karaoke bar / No use shootin’ for the moon, no use chasing waterfalls.”

Manifesting a run-in with Hayley Williams on the streets of Broadway someday.