Phoebe Bridgers Finally Gives Us Some Answers On Lost Weekend

Throughout her discography, Phoebe Bridgers has well cemented her place as one of the leading songwriters of our generation. Across two solo studio albums in addition to an EP and a Grammy-winning album with boygenius, plus an indie rock album with Better Oblivion Community Center, Bridgers has finetuned the specific sound of melancholy with a wink. Her pen is sharp and her heart is firmly on her sleeve: what more could you want?

Today, Bridgers celebrates the release of her third studio album, Lost Weekend — her latest solo project in over six years since 2020’s Punisher. Much like its predecessors, the record returns to the dark humor and emotional gut punches that have made her one of indie music’s most beloved songwriters. Upon first listen, the verdict was in.

Read on for 10 of the most poetic, poignant, and painfully relatable lyrics on Lost Weekend, in album order.

This machine is killing me / I pretended it was make believe

By now, Pharbs are well aware that this line from “Lost Boys” is a play on Woody Guthrie’s “This Machine Kills Fascists” slogan, painted on his guitars decades ago. But Bridgers turns Guthrie’s rallying cry inward, swapping a machine that fights fascism for one that’s seemingly killing the lost boys themselves: men who refuse to grow up, grow old, or, quite frankly, deal with the consequences of their own recklessness. And haven’t we all had the pleasure of meeting one at some point…

My boys are getting married / Turning twenty-one / I'm not, but I was once certain, always / Now all I know is the ending

Oof. I swear at some point, just around 25, engagement posts became the main component of my feed every time I opened Instagram. But what about those of us who, hypothetically, aren’t quite ready to move on yet, while everyone else seems so smiley, happy, and ready to do so? And those layered, distorted vocals in the background that feel like seeing a long-lost lover with their new boo across the room — the world spinning, your head reeling, your heart sinking? This may kill me, yeah.

I saw you slow dancing alone in your room / I wanted to buy you a new pair of shoes / Now you're walking around with my heart on your sleeve / And I am right here bleeding

Okay, so this is cute. If “Bobby” is indeed Robert “Bo” Burnham, these lines seem to nod to his Inside era, when he spent lockdown dancing alone in a tiny room. Imagine watching that and thinking, “I want to buy this man some shoes.” Now look at them! Walking around with each other’s hearts on their sleeves and everything.

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I'm supposed to be married, but I called it off / I've been known to throw a tantrum / When things are not the way I imagine thеm

We all know where we were when we heard the news that Phoebe and Paul Mescal called it off. And now, nearly four years later, she’s finally acknowledging the breakup. This track seems to recall the start of her current relationship and the end of her last one, giving us a few juicy hints of the lore along the way.

If you're gonna make a wish, then you better be specific / You're gonna have to live it every day

Word from the wise! Bridgers has long been candid about her complicated relationship with touring, despite having gotten exactly what she once wished for: a life making music. Perhaps this is her finding some semblance of balance in it all — stepping away from the noise (she’s doing zero press for this album), the screens (her concerts are phone-free), and the relentless machinery of being a modern pop star.

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Your back to the ocean, burning red / I can't imagine you dead / But you are every day / Thank you for everything

And here we are, finding peace in the most unexpected places. Bridgers looks back on her complicated relationship with her father with a surprising sense of gratitude, thanking him for everything despite the hurt, the torment, and everything in between. With the ocean burning red like a sunset, it feels like she’s finally letting that chapter end.

Don't die, Bobby / Before I die / It feels so good to have you in my life

After all that existential dread, a brief emotional reprieve! “Liberty Tree” is quite simply a love letter to her beau, Bo Burnham, who provides backing vocals on the track and grew up near the Massachusetts mall that gives the song its name. She sings of their love story, feeling safe to be goofy together, and how he saved her during an era in which she was flying too close to the sun, just before an angelic choir floats in at the end. Love wins, I guess.

Hey Phoebе, it's your dad / Uh, I know you're busy / Being a rock star takes up a lot of your time, I'm guessing / Hahaha, you're everywhere, kid / Anyway, give me a call if you get a chance / Love you

Well, yes, this is exactly when I started weeping. A voicemail from her late father, Tony Bridgers, and the main inspiration behind 2020’s Punisher. We get it, Phoebe! Even if you could go back (to your hometown, your first love, etc), it would never be the same. Time keeps moving, the places you remember keep changing, and everyone you loved won’t be there. This one hits different for those of us who are chronically sentimental and save voicemails from our (alive and well!) loved ones justtttt in case. Though this track is lyrically simple, hearing her dad’s voice makes the whole thing infinitely more complicated.

All my life / Side by side / Hyde Jekyll Hyde / Finally together

Well, well, well. Bridgers said healing your inner contradictions! Sung alongside Geese’s Cameron Winter, the Jekyll and Hyde reference becomes a clever nod to the two seemingly opposing sides of ourselves we spend so much time trying to separate, when perhaps they were never really separate to begin with. It sounds like she is finding peace? I’m happy for Phoebe. Maybe this is what you have to look forward to at the end of your Saturn Return.

Now I can't see any stars in the sky / When a dream comes true, a fantasy dies / But we're gonna be alright, me and you / You love me, and I won't еver let you forget, not yеt

Every daughter who’s a little too much like her father will appreciate this one. The album’s final track revisits her “Lost Weekend” with (presumably) Burnham, plus Bridgers’ emotional reckoning with her father, underscoring that there’s no more fighting left to do. The wall won, the cycle is broken, and Bridgers sounds like she’s making peace with it all — of course, with a little help from the love she found along the way. Aww.