No amount of touring could’ve prepared Ninajirachi for the nerves that come with making your Coachella debut. The 26-year-old Australian DJ has spent the better part of a year on the road following the release of her album I Love My Computer, but that didn’t stop the anxiety from creeping in during her Friday night performance in Indio.

Being the consummate professional that she is, the musician (born Nina Jo Wilson) expertly masked her nerves with a characteristically energetic set that included old hits like “iPod Touch” and “F*ck My Computer,” plus a live debut of her new Porter Robinson collab, “WannaCry.”

Here, Ninajirachi takes NYLON along for her journey to the desert, with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of her tech rehearsals in Arizona, her impressive deck set up, and her warm welcome to the Sonora stage.

“everyone loves their computer.”

“pic of a pic 【= ❙ 𖥦 ❙ =】”

“something isn’t right about this one.”

“Thursday night on site.”

“quick stop in da desert.”

“meow.”

“i was so f*ckin nervous bro.”

“prod rehearsals in Arizona.”

“effective cable organisation.”

“first successful production run through in Arizona.”

Photos by Aria Zarzycki and Ninajirachi