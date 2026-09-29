Enough songs about love. We need more songs about love triangles.

Lucky for us, Belgian pop star Angèle is ever so graciously contributing to the canon with her new single “Love Triangle,” out now. Of course, it takes three to tango in a situation like this, so naturally the singer has tapped the help of Caroline Polacheck and SebastiAn to bring the propulsive electronic song to life.

A good chunk of the lyrics are in French (a language that, admittedly, we do not speak here at NYLON HQ), but there’s one line that we did catch: “Nothing freaks me out like a love triangle.” Says all there is to say, really.

“The song plays with the boundary between reality and fantasy. You never completely know whether what is happening is actually being lived or simply imagined,” Angèle shared in a press release. “SebastiAn’s presence allows the desire to become almost instinctive, something that moves forward like an obsession. And Caroline’s voice, both airy and powerful, brings something almost supernatural to the music. The triangle exists musically too: three worlds, three voices, three sensibilities coming together.”

“Love Triangle” comes as the final offering from Angèle’s upcoming album Instinct (out Oct. 16), and is available to stream now.