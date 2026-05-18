Lola Young To Return To All Things Go NY: “We Have Unfinished Business”

Nothing quite like a festival-lineup drop to help you get through the post-first-nice-weekend-in-NYC blues. This time, the festival in question is All Things Go NY, which announced its (all-female!) lineup on May 18.

The Forest Hills Stadium-based affair is set to take place from Friday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 27. The weekend starts off strong with headlining gigs from Zara Larsson and Lola Young, who will be making her grand return to the festival after suffering from a medical emergency at the 2025 festival. “All Things Go, we have unfinished business,” Young said in a statement. “I feel blessed and ready to take it to the next level. Thank you for having me back."

Also featured on the Friday lineup are Rebecca Black (fitting), Cara Delevingne, Blu DeTiger, and Chloe Qisha.

Next up we have Brandi Carlile assuming headline duties on Saturday, with support from Sienna Spiro, CMAT, Jensen McRae, Meg Stalter, and Natalie Jinju. MUNA are set to close out the weekend on Sunday, along with The Beaches, Hemlocke Springs, Grace Ives, Cherry Bomb, and a “special sunset performance” from Carly Rae Jepsen. In other words, all our faves in one place.

Presale begins on Wednesday, May 20 at 10 ET, followed by a public sale on Thursday, May 21 via the All Things Go website.