Meg Stalter’s Pop Star Era Starts Now

It’s time to start hedging your bets for song of the summer 2026, and we’re entering the chat with an unexpected pick: Meg Stalter.

It seems like every pop girl under the sun is dropping new music this summer, so it’s only fitting that the Hacks actor and comedian is getting in on the action now. To kick off her music career, Stalter released her debut single, “Prettiest Girl in America,” an electro-pop club track about the perils of being the most famous person alive, on Friday, May 1. “I’m the prettiest girl in America / But that don’t make me a b*tch,” she declares.

Unsurprisingly, the song is filled with laugh-out-loud-worthy quotables, including “Sometimes I wish I was ugly and poor / So we wouldn’t hurt anymore,” and of course, “Do you know how hard it is to go to a restaurant / And to know that you can buy the whole restaurant?” What is surprising, however, is just how good the song is.

“Prettiest Girl” is the first offering from Stalter’s debut album Crave, set to release later this summer. Every track is said to be written by Stalter and Jesse Thomas, with production from Stalter, Thomas, and Matias Mora.

Courtesy of Meg Stalter

“Prettiest Girl in America” is available to stream now.