Arca Announces 'XXXXX', Her First Album In Five Years

We’ve got a jam-packed few weeks coming up on the music-release front: Charli xcx and Tyla will drop their highly anticipated new albums this Friday, Role Model and Ravyn Lenae have Aug. 7 on lock with their respective records, and Katseye and Phoebe Bridgers are on tap for the following week. July 31, however, is relatively open (aside from a new project from Ariana Grande, of course), making it the perfect time for Arca to drop her new album, XXXXX.

Born from “uncertainty, contradiction, instinct, and surrender,” the album will continue to explore “Arca's lifelong project of redefining what it means to be human both in, and against, the machine” across 16 tracks, per a press release. Knowing this, the album’s biomechanical cover art makes a lot more sense.

Kaan Ulgener

The LP comes after the producer wrapped her KiCk series in 2021, marking her first full-length endeavor in five years. To celebrate its release, Arca is giving fans their first glimpse into the new musical world through a two-hour long, Daniel Sannwald-directed livestream this Thursday, July 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The livestream will be available to watch via Twitch and YouTube.

XXXXX Track List