Meet The 2027 Grammy Best New Artist Nominees

Happy Grammy nominations day, and good morning to those of us who woke up extra early to watch the nominations trickle in at 7:45 a.m. For the most part, the morning went just as we expected with most of the Big Four categories devolving into a battle of the Olivias, though it wouldn’t be Grammy nominations day without a few upsets to go around. And while we could talk all day about Madonna’s unjust AOTY snubbing, we’re choosing to focus on the positive that is the Best New Artist category.

The Best New Artist race always proves to be the most exciting category to watch, and this year is no different: across the eight artists nominated, there’s a sister trio with an impressive family history, a rock band born out of Brooklyn Friends School, and one who has the No. 1 song in the country — and has for the past 27 weeks. There’s also a range of genres represented in this year’s lineup, so don’t be ashamed if not all of these artists have a spot on your playlists. To help prepare you for the February ceremony, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide breaking down each of the nominees in the Best New Artist race. You’re welcome.

Ella Langley Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images What you need to know: The 27-year-old country artist from Alabama is probably having the biggest year out of anyone on this list, as she currently holds the record for longest running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history with “Choosin’ Texas.” Because of this, expect Langley to be the front runner of this category leading up to the February telecast. Song you know her for: “Choosin’ Texas” Song you should know her for: “Choosin’ Texas.” Whatever else she’s got going on is none of our business.

Sienna Spiro Matei Horvath/WireImage/Getty Images What you need to know: In 2025, the 21-year-old Londoner (and former NYLON It Girl) hit it big with “Die On This Hill.” This year, she’s kept the momentum going with follow up singles “Pure,” “Material Lover,” and “Great Expectation,” as well as the release of her debut album Visitor. Her vintage aesthetic, soulful delivery, and jazzy arrangements are very Adele/Amy Winehouse/Olivia Dean-coded — a beloved Grammys pop-girl sub-category. Song you know her for: “Die On This Hill” Song you should know her for: “He’s Not My Baby, I’m His”

Geese Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images What you need to know: If you didn’t know by now, Geese is a four-piece rock outfit from Brooklyn founded by Cameron Winter, Emily Green, Dominic DiGesu, and Max Bassin. They’re often compared to The Strokes (due to Winter’s leathery timbre and their prominence in the New York music scene), and their non-didatic ethos and meandering songwriting style is incredibly polarizing; you either love them or you hate them. Song you know them for: “Au Pays du Cocaine” Song you should know them for: “Cowboy Nudes”

Don Toliver Alison Buck/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What you need to know: Born in Houston, Texas, 32-year-old Don Toliver is a rapper known for his melodic, psychedelic Trap&B sound. If you weren’t introduced to him through Astroworld, then you probably first hear him on Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue, SZA’s SOS, Kali Uchis’ Red Moon In Venus, Kaytranada’s Timeless, Drake’s Habibti (FOMO), or pretty much any major rap album released since 2020. He walks away from this morning’s ceremony with five nominations, and will be your Sunday sub-headliner for Coachella 2027. Song you know him for: “No Pole” Song you should know him for: “All The Signs”

Slayyyter Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images What you need to know: Slayyyter got her start making glittery electropop, but her third studio album WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA saw the 30-year-old mid-Westerner following a much more abrasive path, exploring elements of industrial hip-hop and electroclash indie sleaze on tracks like “Crank” and “Beat Up Chanel$.” Song you know her for: “Dance…” Song you should know her for: “Yes Goddd” or, if you want to get real old school with it, “Throatzilla.”

Angine de Poitrine NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images What you need to know: Hailing from Quebec, Angine de Poitrine are a Canadian rock duo specializing in math rock and experimental rock. The musicians behind the group are anonymous — they perform under the pseudonyms Khn de Poitrine and Klek de Poitrine —- and wear absurdist black-and-white polka dot papier-mâché masks to conceal their identities whenever they perform. Song you know them for: “Fabienk” Song you should know them for: “Mata Zyklek”

Remi Wolf Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What you need to know: No, your eyes do not deceive you: Remi Wolf just scored a Best New Artist nomination three albums into her career. The 30-year-old pop artist broke through in 2020 with her single “Photo ID,” and since then she has consistently reinvented her sound with each album, jumping from bedroom pop to funk and R&B to exploring her Nashville-meets-indie-rock side on her latest record, “Mud.” Song you know her for: “Photo ID,” “Soup,” or “I Won’t Cry” Song you should know her for: “Toro” or “Covered In Mud”