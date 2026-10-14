‘Cameron Winter At Carnegie Hall’ Sets A New Standard For Concert Films

Cameron Winter is headed to the big screen — sort of.

The trailer for Winter’s new concert film, Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall, dropped on Oct. 14. Filmed in December 2025 at the famed concert hall, the movie transforms the intimate evening into an unforgettable theatrical experience with just 12 piano-led versions of the Geese frontman’s solo work.

In case it wasn’t obvious from the one-minute teaser, this is not your average concert film. For starters, the project was directed by Academy Award winner Paul Thomas Anderson (a first for the legendary filmmaker), and co-produced by one-half of the Safdie-brother machine, Benny Safdie. For the film heads, the movie was recorded on 35mm and premiered at New York Film Festival earlier this month to rave reviews, and in true Cameron Winter fashion, expect at least a few pearl-clutching moments. One of these moments is featured halfway through the trailer, when the words “Cameron Winter At Carnegie Hall Dead at 23” are splashed across the screen. (Winter turned 24 in March, FWIW.)

It’s also worth noting that both the film and the accompanying live album share a runtime of 67 minutes, which indicates the film will spend little to no time with its subject beyond the stage. And in an age when every pop star is racing to release their next tour doc, the choice to stick to the music feels genuinely subversive.

Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall hits theaters Nov. 20. Tickets are available now at the film’s official website.