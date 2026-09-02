Lisa’s New Documentary Is Headed To The Big Screen

The BLINKs have been getting absolutely fed these past couple of weeks: Jennie just released her heavenly EP Fallen Angel, Lisa’s new single “SaWaDika” arrives tomorrow, and Jisoo’s new track “Click” drops the day after. Hopefully the K-pop fans have left room for dessert, because Lisa just announced her next project comes out next month, and no, it’s not music.

Always Lalisa, Lisa’s new feature documentary, is set to be released in IMAX and theaters around the world starting Oct. 12 for a limited time. Directed by Sue Kim, the film reportedly follows Lisa as she steps away from Blackpink to pursue a solo career in both music and acting, chronicling the release of her debut album Alter Ego, her time on The White Lotus Season 3, and the lead up to her performance at Coachella 2025 — and all while trying to maintain a private life as one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The doc is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 ahead of its theatrical release, and will be available to stream exclusively on YouTube Premium later this year.

Screening tickets go on sale starting Sept. 9. To make sure you’re on the frontlines of the ticket wars, sign up for updates via Lisa’s website.