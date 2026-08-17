Jennie Makes The Case For A Maximalist-Denim Fall

Jennie can’t stop rocking all over the world. From Lollapalooza to Mad Cool to Open’er, the hitmaker is bringing her bold, no-f*cks-given set to the festival-loving masses. One thing she also can’t stop doing? Reinventing the denim wheel. On Aug. 15 in Tokyo, she rocked two custom Calvin Klein Collection looks that make simple blue jeans and a white T-shirt feel inadequate. Consider this your fall-denim wakeup call.

Popstars love nothing more than a good belt, and for an onstage look at the Summer Sonic Festival, she wore an apron-style minidress made entirely of recycled Calvin Klein jean waistbands, giving her the ultimate cinched look. As if that wasn’t enough, she topped it with an archival brown belt to send the wrapped-up message home. The wrap-around sporty sunglasses and arm cuff added some oh-so current accessory trendiness and elevated the dress from party girl to festival headliner.

Justin Choe & Esther Kim

Before she made the case for layers on layers of belts, she casually recreated a 1993 Calvin Klein runway look originally seen on Kate Moss. The famous streetwear-inspired moment features a classic Calvin triangle bra and boxers plus a baggy denim vest worn with backwards saggy jeans, mixing high fashion with New York’s savvy street know-how. This look also hits on the accessory trends of the moment — beaded necklaces are so back — while paying homage to the way Calvin Klein lifts the humble blue jean into a work of runway art.

Justin Choe & Esther Kim Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 1993 Kyle Ericksen-WWD-Penske Media via Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

So, whether you’re aiming for the boyish look espoused by Klein in the ‘90s or searching for that great last summer party dress, Jennie has you covered. Recreate the Kate Moss runway look if you’re hoping to catch photographers’ flashes at Fashion Week by turning your jeans backwards. Uncomfortable? Maybe. Bold and unapologetically superstar-coded? You bet.