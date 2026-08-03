The 10 Best Onstage Looks At Lollapalooza 2026, Ranked

Rain or shine, the music-hungry fans of Chicago show up and show out for Lollapalooza every year. In 2026, the stakes were especially high, and we spent the weekend running around Grant Park trying to catch all of our favorites. (We lost count of how many previous It Girls had sets.) Equally as important as the setlists and surprise songs are the looks our top artists wear on stage, and there were some surprising themes this year.

After we declared it the year of Ann Demeulemeester, three stars wore looks inspired by her signature military jackets, with Jennie and María Zardoya actually pulling from the designer. The black-and-white theme was everywhere, from the on-trend Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice clad in leather to Zardoya of Not For Radio sporting feathers alongside emo prince Sombr. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Zara Larsson set without glitter, dolphins, and a rainbow of color, and she injected the otherwise monotone weekend with her signature panache. See who else made our ranking below.

10 Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images Wolf Alice is no stranger to the festival scene, but they’re continuing to find new legions of fans everywhere they tour their latest album, The Clearing. Lead singer Rowsell has as new fan in us with her signature matching black-leather look, orange-red lip, and studded belt. It’s deceivingly simple and effective at proving her badass-ery (as if her voice didn’t get the job done).

09 Slayyyter Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From Slayyyterchella to Slayyyter Ball all the way to Slayyyterpalooza, our favorite girl in America has been seeing larger and larger crowds for her rowdy, riotous festival set. Her stop in Chicago was also a detour through truck-driver couture, with a tackle belt, vintage trucker hat, and a corseted plaid shirt that makes the gas station feel oh-so fashion.

08 Sombr Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images The prince of sad-boy pop made a striking entrance onto the main stage in a feather-trimmed band jacket custom-made by Yarden Dachut and flare-leg pants. Honoring style icons like Mick Jagger and Prince is never a bad move, and he pulls it off with his lanky frame and hyper-energetic stage presence.

07 Jennie Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The second military-jacket look came from the princess of K-pop, who took to the main stage in a full runway look from Ann Demeulmeester. It was punk, moved well with her, and showed off her covetable abs.

06 María Zardoya of Not For Radio Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images We have seen moss-covered runways, and now it seems musicians are going for a subterranean look for their stages. Not For Radio leading lady Zardoya brought the high fashion with a feathered top and lace skirt from — you guessed it — Ann Demeulemeester. It captures her gothic romance and also looks great laid out against the greenery onstage.

05 Olivia Dean 91,000 people for a Saturday night is not a bad date. Dean made literal waves with her custom Versace dress, which felt like both something made for a Gen Z crooner and also fitting for Diana Ross, which shows just how timeless Dean really is.

04 Adéla Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Primadonna girl, all she ever wanted was the world... and she’s getting it. Adéla brought her neon-pink-covered set to the girls with a sexy, stylish matching bra and panty set topped with a band-style vest, periwinkle stay-ups, and her signature pointe-toe Louboutin boots. Not only do the beads on her panties move like a dream, the mix of references and inspirations results in something fresh.

03 Zara Larsson Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can practically hear this picture, both with her powerhouse vocals and the sound of her boots clacking on the stage. Larsson’s folded-over sequined denim shorts with the “Puss Puss” underwear peeking through? It doesn’t get better than this: sassy, sexy, girly, best seen doing the “Midnight Sun” hip movements.

02 Lorde We have a sixth sense that Issey Miyake will make a resurgence this year, and Lorde is of course right at the forefront. She paired a highlighter-fuschia pleated top with plain black bottoms, and revealed a neon bra (our trendy queen!) after peeling the top off. With lots of silver jewelry, some well-placed highlighter, and an especially off-putting coin belt (complimentary), she struck the perfect weird-meets-high-fashion balance she’s been pulling off all festival season.