Soundcheck
Slayyyter Trades Vintage Celine For New Chanel
The worst man in America, indeed.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 11 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Brand New Chanel$” by Slayyyter
This song is so obviously in conversation with the tracks on its sister album, while still being its own thing; the slow build into the adrenaline rush of a chorus, the searing vocals, and the sugary synths could all find a place on Wor$t Girl In America, yet somehow, it doesn’t feel like she’s trying to recreate the magic of that record at all.
“Petal” by Ariana Grande
What a strange instrumental to pair with Grande’s coloratura soprano. This dichotomy, combined with the no-holds-barred lyrics, results in a track that’s eerie, haunting, and treads completely new territory for the singer.
“One Song Away From Crying” by Rachel Chinouriri
On Tuesday’s episode of It List, we made the case for both irresistible earworms and melancholic anthems this summer. On Wednesday, Rachel Chinouriri dropped this song. Coincidence? I think not.
“Twiggy” by Remi Wolf
Nothing Remi Wolf does is ever as obvious as it seems, so if you think this song is an indication of a pivot into country, just wait.
“Taconeando” by Arca
The disturbing sound of bones crunching is something I never needed to hear on a song — unless it’s on an Arca song, that is.
“WannaCry” by Ninajirachi & Porter Robinson
After seeing Ninajirachi at Lollapalooza yesterday, I can confirm that this song goes just as crazy live as it does on the record.
“Play With A Kiss!” by Natanya
No two Natanya songs sound even remotely the same — after bringing us to Candyland with her last single, the Brit is now dabbling in a post-New Jack Swing sound, once again proving she’s a cut above the rest of her peers sonically, aesthetically, and referentially.
“Bright Ideas” by INJI
It’s the Friday before Lollapalooza, and you know what that means: everyone’s dropping their best stuff. This new offering from INJI is breezy and vibey, while still maintaining that abrasive electronic sound we know and love.
“Sugar Trap” by Jae Stephens
Jae Stephens has always had an ear for hooks, and “Sugar Trap” is no exception. Not to mention, the beat goes absolutely crazy and the slight vocal fry on her voice is *chef’s kiss.*
“Dark” by HAYLA
People don’t sing anymore, so it’s incredibly refreshing to hear a voice rip-roaring over an instrumental and keeping the “diva” sub-genre alive. Brava.
“Under” by Porch Light
Somewhere along the way it became lame to say “this song rocks,” but genuinely, this song rocks.