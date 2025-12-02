Olivia Dean’s Style Evolution In 23 Looks

When a musical act comes up seemingly overnight, it can feel like they came out of nowhere. Olivia Dean burst onto the global mainstream scene in 2025 with songs built for both slow-jam mornings and TikTok tutorials, but her ascent was not immediate. The British crooner has been putting in the legwork for over five years, and now has two full-length albums and a Grammy nomination under her belt. The resounding comments-section consensus about Dean is that, firstly, her aura and smile could cure several terminal illnesses, and secondly, that her stylist loves her. Dean has been working alongside Simone Beyene for a few years now, and they’ve honed in on her personal and stage style to world-class effect.

Dean loves to support emerging British designers (Chopova Lowena, 16Arlington, and Conner Ives, to name a few) and rock up in global luxury brands (she’s friendly with Chanel, Burberry, and Miu Miu). A few hallmarks of the Dean Look: She loves a column gown to accentuate her slim figure; sparkles and glitter are great, but she dons them tastefully; and when the occasion calls for it, a minidress and heels will not only make a great photo, but keep her cool when she’s delivering a set during a summer festival. In honor of our December It Girl, we rewound the clock to capture her best style moments, from becoming a front-row and Brit Awards fixture to her career-defining 2025 stint on live television.

2021, The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images C on both sides like Chanel: great lyric, even better in practice. The fishnet tights and Lola T-shirt take this from “lady at lunch” to “cool girl on the cusp of stardom.”

2022, Charles Finch & Chanel’s Pre-BAFTA Dinner Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her love affair with Chanel continued with this feathered frock that we imagine would look even better as she waltzes across a stage.

2022, The Fashion Awards John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her first Fashion Awards, purple was the winning color of the night. Dean wore a bow-festooned confection made by independent Irish designer Parnell Mooney.

2023, KIKO London Instagram/@oliviadeano A London girl through and through, Dean appreciates a sheer party look like anyone else. This Miu Miu set was not only a runway pull that signaled her growing stardom, but did all the talking for her while she sang onstage.

2023, Mercury Prize Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images She’s a winner, baby, and in emerging designer Standing Ground no less! She finds a way to make typically girlish colors feel mature with decadent fabrics and simple, architectural silhouettes.

2023, Valentino SS24 Show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images From small venues to the front row. Purple works so wonderfully on her skin tone, and this beauty look is also one for the books.

2023, The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Another day, another luxury label in her roster. This angelic Fendi look is one of her more mature to date, and it shows all you need is excellent draping to make a statement.

2024, Brit Awards CARLOS JASSO/AFP/Getty Images Another purple stunner — this one is custom Saint Laurent — that channels a bit of old soul, made new with dynamic gold jewelry.

2024, Glastonbury Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A crowning achievement for any British musical act is hitting the stage at Worthy Farm, and Dean made a statement with her energetic set and custom Chopova Lowena dress that showed off her punky side.

2024, Miu Miu SS25 Show WWD/WWD/Getty Images Preppy? Check. Bag charm? Check. It-Girl Cartier Baignoire watch? Check. Miss Dean hit all the right notes (and trends) for the Miu Miu show in Paris.

2024, The Fashion Awards Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s giving opulence in army-green custom Gucci, and the gown kept up the sensuality with daring side slits.

2025, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Premiere Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first major public appearance in the Year of Olivia Dean was va-va-voom sexy, with a halter-neck crystal bodycon dress made even hotter with a peep-toe platform.

2025, Australia Instagram/@oliviadeano Movement is key for an Olivia Dean performance look, and this David Koma runway look fit the bill, clearly.

2025, BST Hyde Park Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images When you hit the stage to open for Sabrina Carpenter, you better wear something short and sweet. This custom Louis Vuitton fit the bill, with an ’80s-leaning ruffle and pattern motif that is campy and downright fun.

2025, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images First stop was the United Kingdom and Europe; next stop, the United States. Her late-night debut was made ever-more convincing with this fringed Feben dress.

2025, London Instagram/@oliviadeano A timeless stunner deserves an equally enchanting gown, and this classy 16Arlington custom dress proved she’ll be here for a while, long after the viral hits.

2025, Fonda Theatre Instagram/@oliviadeano Another custom Louis Vuitton look, this one features a crystal-covered lace skirt that twirled and dipped with her soulful songs.

2025, “Man I Need” Music Video Instagram/@connerives The look that made a million waves on TikTok. This handkerchief-style Conner Ives dress fit the bill of joyous, exuberant style that “Man I Need” calls for.

2025, Austin City Limits Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another Chopova Lowena bubble skirt in the books, this time with the perfect accessory: a tambourine.

2025, Burberry SS26 Show Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images At this point, Dean is a top front-row fixture, and this scarf-forward Burberry look feels right at home on the Brit of the moment.

2025, CFDA Fashion Awards Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images Ladies and gentlemen, she has officially arrived. Not only is custom Thom Browne a fashion-girl flex, but this color was made for her.

2025, Saturday Night Live NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images We praised Dean’s quartet of Versace looks by new designed Dario Vitale after she brought down 30 Rock, but this beaded custom mini frock was the winner.