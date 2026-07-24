Neon Lingerie Is The Trend To Buy Into Now

It feels like cultural decades since we were asked to guess the color of Charli xcx’s underwear, but in 2026, there is very little guesswork to the hues celebrities are opting for. Neon, fluorescent, and ultrasaturated bras are the pop-girl must-have of 2026.

Wearing neon lingerie is certainly no new thing — just ask the cast of Spring Breakers — but in a moment that feels rife with color, it makes sense that stars are wearing pieces that poke out of white T-shirts and cardigans with obvious panache. Charli is back with a “rock” album that deals in black-and-white language primarily, but in the video for the cheeky nod to 2005 punk-pop that is “Wink Wink,” she goes full naughts Brit with lime-green and pink undergarments showing under hastily tied white blouses and barely-there slips.

The pop-girl language of flirtation and seduction lends itself handily to peeks of lacy lingerie; Adéla’s new video for “Ain’t In LA” sees her rollicking on her bed in a matching Erik Charlotte set with Fleur du Mal lemon-yellow bra completing the primary-color trifecta of her navy-pink-yellow outfit. Gracie Abrams also made neon pops a staple of her Daughter From Hell style, and in the “Look at My Life” video, Fleur du Mal also makes an appearance in the form of a bright-green garter belt. It’s direct signaling to a time when Triangl bras and dip dye were in the forefront without leaning into bad taste, and it also makes darker garments shine.

Adéla YouTube/@adela Instagram/@charli_xcx YouTube/@gracieabrams Instagram/@zaralarsson 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Perhaps nobody is better suited to this trend than the duo behind a potential song of the summer “SHE DID IT AGAIN”: Zara Larsson and Tyla. Larsson’s Barbie-and-Lisa-Frank-ified world deals in rainbow-on-rainbow dressing, and the secret ingredient in many of her stage outfits has been a slip of a shocking-pink bra or bright-yellow matching set. Tyla’s A-Pop style leans into the Day-Glo of it all, with glow-in-the-dark bras and neon dressing telling the story of a classically bombastic pop star that refuses to blend into the background. Even Anya Taylor-Joy, who premiered Balmain’s Pre-Spring 2027 collection on the streets of New York, couldn’t resist going bra-forward in a magenta piece that isn’t as loud as one of Tyla’s, but still packs a sartorial punch.

Anya Taylor-Joy Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Tyla Instagram/@tyla 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

So, when you’re packing for a weekend in Montauk or browsing the latest drops on Skims, don’t pick up yet another black bra that will provide subtlety. No, we’re way past nuance when it comes to undergarments this year. You can let the rest of your outfit take a backseat if you so choose, or go full color. When you start off any outfit with a shock of lemon yellow or Brat green, there is already enough energy there to carry you into the day with a bit more pep in your step.