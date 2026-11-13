‘Club Kid’ Gets Its Own EP Featuring Shygirl And Christine & The Queens

Our weekly roundup of the best new songs is admittedly quite sad-girl coded this week, but fear not: there’s hope for this weekend’s pregame playlist yet. Club Kid (Music From & Inspired by the Film), the official soundtrack EP for the new Jordan Firstman-directed A24 film Club Kid dropped on Nov. 13, and as expected, it’s just as good as the movie — with none of the devastation or heartbreak.

The five-song project features three original tracks from November It Girl and featured Club Kid actor Shygirl, German electronic duo Brutalismus 3000, and Moby, plus two covers of Arthur Russell's "The Boy with a Smile” from Christine & The Queens and Nirosta Steel (the original is prominently featured in the film, hence the two versions). Per a press release, the EP reflects the “film's own collision of underground nightlife, self-discovery, and unexpected connection,” though you’re more than able to appreciate Shygirl’s otherworldly melodies, Christine & The Queens’ emotionally-weighted vocals, and Brutalismus 3000's ear-shattering sonics without having seen the source material first.

Club Kid is playing in select theaters now. Club Kid (Music From & Inspired by the Film) is available to stream here.