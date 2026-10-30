Club Kid Comes Home To New York

Happy Halloweekend! While the actual day of Halloween is not yet upon us, the spooky energy has taken both the East and West Coast by storm. To end what has been a chaotic month, the girls are gays showed up for the most anticipated party-girl film of the year, Club Kid, a hotel opening in West Hollywood, a store opening in Williamsburg, and a whole lot more. See where else our party feet carried us this week below.

Club Kid Circles Back To The City

Thursday night in New York is like the new Saturday. The girls and gays cannot wait a moment longer to get out into the streets, and this Thursday in October was particularly potent with party energy. Club Kid’s whirlwind global press tour finally pit-stopped in the city the film calls home, and director/star/writer Jordan Firstman proceeded over the premiere in svelte Tom Ford, and like the true party kids they are, the cast couldn’t help but whoop it up on the premiere red carpet. At the afterparty hosted in the East Village’s Ukrainian National Home, Chloë Sevigny joined in Miu Miu, Miss Benny was ravishing in indigo, and more party people piled in to recreate Club Labor from the movie.

Bre Johnson/BFA.com Reggie Absolom, Jordan Firstman Bre Johnson/BFA.com Chloë Sevigny Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock Miss Benny Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Public Goes Hollywood

...or Hollywood goes Public, if you think about it. Ian Schrager’s hotel chain landed on the covetable strip of Sunset Boulevard where many folks passing through Los Angeles stay, and to open up the doors to the world, he and the hotel enlisted an all-female lineup of performers. Tinashe! Zsela! Mia Moretti! Karen F*cking O! All of the hotel’s various grounds and clubs got the breaking-in they deserved with a nonstop party that kicked off Halloweekend and made the Public a new destination in its own right.

Tinashe Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Zsela Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Nick Renner, Karen O Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Marta Pozzan Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

UGG Stomps Into Brooklyn

UGG Season is officially here, and the brand that took us to London this month is back in the New York groove — well, the Brooklyn groove. The furry shoe purveyor expanded its footprint in the city to Williamsburg, and opened the doors to friends like Ella Emhoff for a night of celebratory stomping and twirling in the season’s hottest new offerings.

Papi Juice Julia Khoroshilov Daniella Mareka Julia Khoroshilov Ella Emhoff Julia Khoroshilov Julia Khoroshilov 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Art of War With Miles Greenberg

Multidisciplinary artist Greenberg returned to New York with his largest installation focused on the concept of war and warriors-in-wait going to battle. “It invokes a steady threat of imminent confrontation held on neutral, sacred ground as a means of examining the form alone,” Greenberg says via press release. “We invoke war to understand it more wholly.” The six-hour physical installation counted Marina Abramović and other art-and-fashion luminaries as guests to take in the techno-futuristic art piece.