If Miu Miu does one thing well, it’s invite women from all corners of the world into its universe. It’s casted Chloë Sevigny and Emma Corrin as runway models, started a literary club, supported female filmmakers, and now, counts one of the most famous livestreamers in the world, Valkyrae. The gamer and podcast host is also a serious fashion fan, and she made her Paris Fashion Week debut with Miu Miu.

She flew in just for the shows and got little to no sleep due to being so excited (relatable), but she managed to have a few bites of a croissant and sugar-free Red Bull before making her way to the Palace D’Iena. She pregamed with some podcast editing and even managed to watch some streams, she says: “I have a few friends who do EU time-zone-friendly livestreams on Twitch, so I was watching a few of them play Valorant and CS:GO.” The white Miu Miu Rendez-Vous bag she chose was packed with essentials, most importantly some Miu Miu shades, plus her go-to lip product from Ilia and a Makeup by Mario bronzer. See her process, hotel-room pictures, and her favorite runway moments below.

“Prepping a look the night before! They sent a bunch of beautiful options.”

“Miu Miu sent four beautiful dress options, they were so fun to try on.”

“Such cute accessories!!”

“Doing final hair touchups. The headband provided by Miu Miu brought everything together!”

“Trying on all the accessories. I brought some of my own Miu Miu accessories as potential options.”

“Final touches! Putting on my favorite lippie, ILIA’s Balmy Tint in Memoir.”

“Bringing all my essentials to the show.”

“Putting on shoes before heading out the door!”

“Hotel pics before heading out. I went with the Miu Miu runway stretch poplin mini dress.”

“Feeling so excited on the way to the show! Getting some final shots in the car.”