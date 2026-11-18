What do Sarah Pidgeon, Ella Rubin, and Devon Lee Carlson all have in common? Besides being NYLON girls past and present, they were some of the first lucky ladies to try out Daniel Humm’s new restaurant Humm for Chanel’s Watches & Fine Jewelry holiday dinner — and they also got to see Girlsweetvoiced perform. Girlsweetvoiced was particularly excited to meet Pidgeon, as she tells NYLON: “[She] gave me a really beautiful introduction before I took the stage at the event. I love Love Story, and she was incredible as CBK, so that was a pleasure.” The singer has had a chaotically wonderful 2026. After going viral for using (and then successfully clearing a sample for) “California” by Joni Mitchell in her song “Tonight,” she’s released an album, hit the road to open for Ryan Beatty, and now, she’s a Chanel girl. It’s not something she takes for granted: “It is an absolute honor; everyone was so kind and lovely. I’ve always loved fashion and getting the chance to work with Chanel feels like a dream.”

Equally as dreamy were the jewels she selected for the evening, which included the classic Première Édition chainlink watch, a smattering of rings from the Coco Crush collection, and the piece de resistance, a Coco Crush supple gold necklace with diamonds sprinkled throughout. “I really love the gold necklace! I feel like it brought the look together and made me feel super elegant.” Where the jewelry was statement-making, Girlsweetvoiced’s look was decidedly low-key; she paired a white tank top with simple navy trousers, a red belt, and a signature embroidered bandana. She pregamed her performance with coconut water, popcorn, and her go-to glam-chair song is “Kiss Is Better” by Rihanna (taste).

Once she got into the event, she likes to warm up her vocals and drink tea, but as she says, “I also like hanging out with the people around me, keeping it casual and not overly ritualized.” Her intimate set included her breakout hit “Tonight,” and when I asked about her dream holiday song to cover, she was feeling nostalgic. “My favorite song is “Christmas Time is Here” from A Charlie Brown Christmas. It just takes me back to the warmth of the last day of school before the holidays, when they’d roll out the TV and bring out snacks. I’d love to find a way to cover without (or maybe with) a children’s choir.” For the night at Humm, however, it was just her and a guitarist, and it was all the more special and enchanting for it. Keep scrolling to see all her jewelry details from the evening and shop her selection.

“Love my hair for the show <3”

“💎💍🪎”

“Loved this necklace”

“Essentials!”

“Mirror pic 💄💋”

“Final touches!!”

“Details!”

“On my wayyy”

“Still obsessed with these pieces”

“Obsessed with this watch”

“Performing was so fun!”

“Performing “Tonight” with the dulcimer <3”

“Performing was a dream”

Photography by Tyler Joe