It’s Giving Friendsgiving!

We are barreling right through November, and the holiday parties are showing no signs of stopping. The break-neck pace of the soirée schedule is both a blessing and a curse: It’s lovely to be asked somewhere every night, but our sore dancing feet and Uber vouchers are both spread thin. It’s a good thing, then, that the places we found ourselves this week were less stuffy fashion event and more cool hang with the celebrity you think is your friend (and who knows, by the end of the night, maybe they were!). Instead of seated dinners with stiflingly boring conversation, we popped into Friendsgivings across the city and still made time for a gala or two. Because while we would definitely attend the opening of a can (Club Kid viewers know what I’m talking about), it doesn’t hurt to indulge in some old-fashioned glamour every now and then. See where else we made appearances (and had the opportunity to gag over Drew Barrymore) below.

Club Kid Returns To The Literal Scene Of The Crime

Well, there wasn’t technically a crime (I won’t spoil the movie for you), but it was part of the film’s set. The minds at A24 and Substack brought Jordan Firstman and the other stars of Club Kid up to the loft on Allen & Canal St. in the Lower East Side where Firstman’s character lives in the film for a cozy Friendsgiving dinner. Our very own Lauren McCarthy enjoyed bubbles & blocks of cheese alongside other folks who made cameos in the film that truly make up the club-scene family Firstman relied on to bring his movie to life.

Saturn Risin9, Jordan Firstman, Miss Benny, Eldar Isgandarov Jeremy Cohen Lauren McCarthy, Ludwig Hurtado, Hunter Harris Jeremy Cohen Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Peyton Dix, Michael Cuby Jeremy Cohen Jeremy Cohen 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Chanel Gives Steven Spielberg His Flowers

Presenting Steven Spielberg with a film honor is sort of like giving Beyoncé a Grammy: It’s a no-brainer. He was at the Museum of Modern Art for Chanel & MoMA’s 18th annual Film Benefit (alst year’s honoree was none other than Sofia Coppola), and was joined by the likes of Martin Scorsese, Drew Barrymore, and the Michelles — both Williams and Pfeiffer — for a night of celebrating film and supporting the arts, plus performances from Ariana DeBose and Bruce mother-effing Springsteen!

Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Drew Barrymore Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images Riley Keough Virgile Guinard Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams Virgile Guinard 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

A (Tropical) Fall Night With Zimmermann

If you close your eyes and smell your lychee martini, Indochine could be an island getaway. That’s at least what Zimmermann was hoping to pull off with its intimate dinner celebrating its Cruise 2027 collection, where there was no shortage of A-list celebrities and NYLON It Girl alums in one of fashion’s most reliable haunts. The guests were treated to their pick of the litter from the collection to wear — we love Pauline Chalamet’s asymmetric-shoulder moment — and a performance by Charlotte Lawrence.

Eve Hewson, Katie Holmes, Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Ziwe Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Charlotte Lawrence Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Pauline Chalamet Neil Rasmus/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

New York’s Hottest New Restaurant Is Friendsgiving-Approved



We know this term gets thrown around a lot, but with the “beef” between Keith McNally (whose much-beloved restaurant, Lucky Strike, was formerly in the space) and Thomas Straker (the young British legend) and a months-long reservation waistlist, Straker’s deserves the hype. The team at Michael Kors put the kitchen to the test with a guest list of press and influencers that enjoyed a bounty worthy of any Instagram roundup — the cucumber salad, chicken, and chocolate tart are must-orders — and brought out its Hamilton bag for stars like Izzi Allain to show off.